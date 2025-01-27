Crowds get a Taste of Shetland during Up-Helly-A’

The Shetland Museum and Archives hosted Taste of Shetland’s Up-Helly-A’ event today (Mon).

Delicious smells wafted downstairs from Hay’s Dock Café tempting visitors upwards to see the

local food stalls and have a plate of something fine to eat.

Downstairs there were cookery demonstrations.

Becky Robertson, marketing officer for Taste of Shetland, said: “We were really delighted to see the turnout today and so many people had turned up to show their support and get something to eat and visit all the member stalls.”