News

Crowds get a Taste of Shetland during Up-Helly-A’

Alistair Munro January 27, 2025
Crowds get a Taste of Shetland during Up-Helly-A’

The Shetland Museum and Archives hosted Taste of Shetland’s Up-Helly-A’ event today (Mon).

Delicious smells wafted downstairs from Hay’s Dock Café tempting visitors upwards to see the

local food stalls and have a plate of something fine to eat.

Downstairs there were cookery demonstrations.

Becky Robertson, marketing officer for Taste of Shetland, said: “We were really delighted to see the turnout today and so many people had turned up to show their support and get something to eat and visit all the member stalls.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Alistair Munro

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Alistair Munro

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.