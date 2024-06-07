Fishing and Marine Headlines News

Aith Lifeboat Gala raises £7,000

Shetland Times June 7, 2024
RNLI mascot Stormy Stan poses with Vikings from the South Mainland Up-Helly-A'.

Over £7,000 has been raised at the Aith Lifeboat Gala.

Fundraisers are celebrating the success of the event after the staggering amount was raised.

And special recognition has been given for years of voluntary service.

Fundraising volunteer Catherine Henry has been awarded an RNLI medal to mark 20 years of fundraising.

“I’m so proud to be a part of such a special and supportive community, and although there’s plenty of folk that deserves medals more than me, it’s very special to be recognised and I can’t stop smiling,” she said.

“I have very close family ties to the Aith lifeboat, and the Lifeboat Gala day is a highlight of the year – made even more memorable this year by being awarded my RNLI medal.”

Fellow fundraiser Frances Moffat said that organisers were very grateful to everyone who attended Gala events, and who helped make the day such a success.

“Our sincere thanks to everyone for their support. It was a brilliant and worthwhile day and night, raising a fantastic amount of money in support of a fantastic lifesaving charity – one which holds a special and valued place in the hearts of Shetlanders.”

The 2024 Gala day – held on Saturday 1st June in Aith – involved stalls, games, food and entertainment, as well as tours of Aith’s Severn class RNLI lifeboat Charles Lidbury and the local lifeboat station.

There was good attendance from Shetland’s Up-Helly-A’ Jarl’s Squads – with Vikings visiting from Lerwick, Delting, Northmavine, South Mainland and Walls.

The event was rounded off at night with a well-attended family dance at the Aith hall, led by the Peter Wood Band.

RNLI fundraising volunteer Catherine Henry with her special medal to mark 20 years of service
Volunteer RNLI crew members lead the gala procession through Aith.
