Pupils from across the world arrive in Lerwick for global conference 

Czech Republic pupils Tereza Hubackova, Bara Zahovora and Justy Krukova at the Anderson High School this morning. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Students from Spain, Germany, Czech Republic, Sweden, Australia and South Africa made their way to the Anderson High School this morning for the Global Classroom Conference.

The annual conference is being held in Shetland for the first time in almost a decade and for the first time in-person since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim of the conference is to enable young folk to learn about different cultures and education systems.

Czech Republic pupil Tereza Hubackova told The Shetland Times she has already ticked one of the goals on her bucket list since arriving in the isles.

“One of the things on my bucket list was to swim in the sea because I’ve never been in the sea or to a beach, so I’ve already got to do that.”

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.