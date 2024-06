A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay

Emergency services carried out a medical evacuation this morning (Thursday) of a casualty on a cruise ship west of Fair Isle.

The coastguard confirmed it received the call at 6.30am and the casualty arrived at the Clickimin emergency landing site 8.15am before being transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital by ambulance.

The cruise ship involved in this incident was 30 miles west of Fair Isle.