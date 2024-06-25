First patients to use MRI scanner give it ringing endorsement

A crane lifting sections of the MRI scanner building into place. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Patients have begun to benefit from the new MRI scanner – and say it is “so much better” than before.

NHS Shetland undertook initial scans with volunteer patients last week to check the scanner was working.

One of the patients, Joanne Williams, shared her thoughts on the experience

“For anyone who has previously had an MRI using the mobile scanner and didn’t have a great experience, I can assure you that the new MRI scanner is so much better,” she said.

“You can even watch some nature videos while you’re in there.

“It’s not as noisy as the old one and the biggest bonus is not having to go to mainland for your scans.

“Oh and the staff were lovely too.”

NHS Shetland’s vice chairwoman Natasha Cornick told today’s (Tuesday) board meeting that work was continuing with NHS Grampian to ensure the necessary systems were in place.

“We will also be recruiting an administrator to co-ordinate appointment booking, ” she added.

“We aim to grow this service over the coming weeks once we have the arrangements in place.

“We will be developing patient information as part of this process.

“This is another significant step forward towards project completion when the significant majority of people waiting for MRI scans can have them in Shetland.”

Mrs Cornick said the health board was also planning an event towards the end of summer to mark the success of the campaign and thank everyone who contributed their time and money.

The total cost of the scanner, including the bespoke building to host it and operational costs for the first year, is estimated to be around £3.5m.

It was supported by almost £2m of local fundraising initiatives with the Scottish government providing the remainder.

Work on the specialist building began in February when the modular sections were lifted into place with a crane.