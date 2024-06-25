Mooring lines untied from Lerwick lifeboat 

Lerwick Lifeboat's mooring lines have been untied. Image: RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat.

Lerwick Lifeboat’s crew discovered two mooring lines had been untied from the winches – which could have created disastrous consequences if there had been an emergency call-out.

“We use these hand winches to bring the lifeboat closer, so that our crew can board quickly and prepare to launch,” Lerwick lifeboat wrote in a Facebook post yesterday (Monday).

The post said the lines were “lying in the water” and stressed that if the crew were called out to an emergency, trying to recover these lines would waste “valuable minutes” or even prevent them from launching altogether.