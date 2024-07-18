News

Energy secretary considers isles visit

Shetland Times July 18, 2024
Alistair Carmichael MP invited Mr Miliband to the Northern Isles.

The secretary of state for energy and net zero will consider visiting the isles to see the potential for tidal stream power.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband was invited to Orkney by the isles MP Alistair Carmichael during an exchange in the Houses of Parliament.

Mr Carmichael called on Mr Miliband to expand support for tidal stream energy and to set a deployment target for the sector in order to maximise its growth.

The Liberal Democrat said developers in the sector needed an “expanded pot” for ringfenced funding and an ambitious development target.

“If he really wants to understand the potential of marine renewables, he needs to get himself up the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney,” Mr Carmichael said. “He’ll be very welcome any time, but he might want to come in the summer, while the days are still long.”

In response Mr Miliband thanked him for the invitation and he would consider it “strongly”.

“I obviously have to make decisions in a certain capacity around Allocation Round 6 but I’ve heard what he’s said,” the energy secretary said.

Mr Carmichael said tidal stream energy had become a “vital part” of the contracts for difference framework.

“These industries of the future have the potential to play a central role in delivering a green energy network – and green jobs to boot,” Mr Carmichael said. “That is particularly true for communities like the Northern Isles where we have been leading the way.”

