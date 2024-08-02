News Sport

Football president to stand down

The president of the Shetland Football Association will not seek re-election later this year.

George Smith, who was appointed to the role in December 2021, said he will stand down at the association’s AGM in November.

“It’s a great job to have and I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I just want to let someone else take over and get some fresh impetus into it.

“The committee is strong, and we’re in a good position financially.”

Smith said he had decided to announce his decision to step down in advance of the AGM to allow a prospective replacement time to think about the role.

“The committee is as strong as when I took over, possibly stronger,” he said.

“So it’s not a crisis situation at all, I just think things need a refresh.

“I’m not saying that I won’t stay on the committee, because I’ve really enjoyed my time there.”

Read the full story in next Friday’s Shetland Times.

