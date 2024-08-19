News Sport

Unstoppable Celts seal first league title for nine years

August 19, 2024 0
Unstoppable Celts seal first league title for nine years
Photo: Kevin Jones

Lerwick Celtic won their first premier league title since 2015 after a hard-fought 4-2 win over town rivals Spurs tonight (Monday).

The unbeaten Celts raced into a 2-0 half-time lead in their final league match of the campaign, and looked set to ease to the trophy.

But Spurs threatened to spoil the party at a gloomy Gilbertson Park, bringing it back to 2-1 and spurning chances to level the match – even after being reduced to 10 men.

However, Celtic regained their composure and scored twice as more and more gaps appeared in the Spurs defence.

The result not only gives Lerwick Celtic a first title win in nine years, but also completes an invincible league campaign.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.