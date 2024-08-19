Unstoppable Celts seal first league title for nine years

Photo: Kevin Jones

Lerwick Celtic won their first premier league title since 2015 after a hard-fought 4-2 win over town rivals Spurs tonight (Monday).

The unbeaten Celts raced into a 2-0 half-time lead in their final league match of the campaign, and looked set to ease to the trophy.

But Spurs threatened to spoil the party at a gloomy Gilbertson Park, bringing it back to 2-1 and spurning chances to level the match – even after being reduced to 10 men.

However, Celtic regained their composure and scored twice as more and more gaps appeared in the Spurs defence.

The result not only gives Lerwick Celtic a first title win in nine years, but also completes an invincible league campaign.