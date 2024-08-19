News

Rising North Festival hailed ‘absolutely amazing’ 

Chloe Irvine August 19, 2024 0
Just Another Cake Fridge performing on Saturday. Photo: Brian Gray 

Rising North organiser Joe Robertson has expressed his delight over the calibre of talent and feedback from the audience throughout the festival.

The festival drew to a close yesterday at Mareel after three-days of shows across Lerwick. 

“Fae wir point of view, it was really successful, everywhere we went we saw smiles,” Mr Robertson said.

“It felt like a buzz from longer ago like back in the 90s when there was a lively scene, everybody was so blyde about it.

“The bands have all stepped up and been fantastic, they’ve all been very well rehearsed and there was everything from Johnny Cash to Pantera and everything in between.”

Among Mr Robertson’s favourite moments from the festival was when The Dead Pans spontaneously hosted a karaoke session with the audience at Mareel.

“Pointing at folk in the crowd and saying ‘can you come up and sing’ — it was absolutely amazing.

“When Anthony went up onstage at the end and everybody started singing Human Barbie to him from the Dirty Lemons it was very emotional for all of us, it felt everything had come together in that moment.”

