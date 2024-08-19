News

Ferry fault forces service cancellations

August 19, 2024 0
The Fivla has suffered a fault to her bow thrusters.

Ferry services have been cancelled due to a vessel fault.

The SIC said some of the services on Bluemull Sound would be cancelled this afternoon (Monday) due to bow thruster issues affecting the Fivla.

The following runs have been cancelled affecting people travelling to Unst, Yell and Fetlar:

Gutcher to Bemont (4.30pm)

Belmont to Gutcher (4.45pm)

Gutcher to Hamarsness (5.15pm)

Belmont to Hamarsness (5.25pm)

Booking office staff are trying to contact affected customers to transfer them over to other runs.

The Geira will continue to maintain the service with a normal timetable and bookings available from 5.40pm.

The SIC has apologised for the inconvenience. 

