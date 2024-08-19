News

UPDATED: Two appear in private on drugs charges

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man and a woman have appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Both 45-year-old Ryan Henry and 33-year-old Jessica Richards made no plea when they appeared from private today (Monday).

Police said six warrants were executed at addresses in Lerwick and Scalloway over the weekend.

Specialist units from Aberdeen joined local officers and drugs dugs on the bust, with three people arrested.

Class A drugs worth around £1,700 and a four-figure sum of cash were seized.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Richards and Henry, both of Lerwick, were committed for further examination and released on bail.

No date has been given for their next appearance.

