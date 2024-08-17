WATCH: Rising North Festival get under way

Essykert had the crowd bouncing at the Thule Bar last night.

Rising North Festival kicked off yesterday (Friday) which included a free gig at the Thule Bar with a variety of heavy metal talent.

Among those to perform at the Thule was Shipyard Riot, Quantana, Sheer, Essykert and Trowsholm.

Essykert’s cover of Texas heavy metal band Pantera’s 1992 hit ‘Walk’ created an electric atmosphere and was among the many highlights of the evening.

Coverage and reviews of Rising North Festival will feature in next week’s Shetland Times.