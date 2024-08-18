News

Chloe Irvine August 18, 2024
WATCH: Musical montage at Rising North’s Clickimin concert
The Fiction performing at Rising North Festival yesterday. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Audiences were treated to more musical talent during the second day of Rising North Festival yesterday (Saturday).

A variety of shows took place yesterday to mark the second day of the Rising North Festival – including a host of sensational performers at the Clickimin.

Among those entertaining the Clickimin crowd was Fleetwood Mac cover band The Chain, alternative-rock band The Fiction, Celtic-rock group Scaldin Bragg and five-piece country music band The Tennessee Wannabes.

Rising North Festival will draw to a close today with live music at the Mareel cafe bar starting at 2pm until 7pm.

