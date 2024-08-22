Complaint issued over ‘late night noise’ at The Bop Shop

The Bop Shop in Lerwick could be refused a licence to sell second-hand goods after a member of the public opposed the move.

A special meeting of the SIC’s licensing committee will decide next Thursday whether the pop-up record shop in Harbour Street can continue as normal.

It comes after a member of the public strongly opposed the licence – accusing the shop’s committee of showing “a lack of care, responsibility, judgement and maturity”.

The not-for-profit business currently opens once a month, and occasionally when other major music events are on in the town.

As well as selling second-hand vinyl records, CDs and tapes, it hosts live gigs as well.

The Bop Shop has applied for a licence to sell second-hand goods between 9am and 10pm every day – though it is not likely to be open all that time.

However, a member of the public wrote to the SIC saying there had been issues with “late night noise” as well as drinking and public urination.

“Police have been called many times to the property”, they claimed.

The police offered no objections to The Bop Shop being given a second-hand dealers licence, however.

The complainer said they had remonstrated with a guest of the premises in March, who had decided to urinate on their property.

“The committee will not give me the guest’s name so I can take it forward with Police Scotland, which shows a serious lack of responsibility and immaturity on the committee’s part.”

They wrote that young people were visiting the shop, and they should be “carefully monitored due to the concerns noted”.

A delay in presenting the item for consideration to the licensing committee was needed, the SIC said, because they needed to investigate whether a licence was even necessary.

The Bop Shop is a registered charity, with charities exempt from the legislation.

But the SIC said there were “two constitutions” for the shop, one of which was to support the promotion of local artists, which meant it was considered appropriate for a second-hand dealers licence.

The Bop Shop will have the opportunity to present its case at next Thursday’s meeting.