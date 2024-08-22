Flood warning extended another day

Stormy scenes at the Voe of Footabrough. Photo: Scott Goudie

A flood warning has been extended amid forecasts of high winds and waves.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) updated its warning for Shetland.

The warning is now in place until tomorrow morning, with peak of the high tide expected late this evening (Thursday).

“Impacts may include isolated property flooding and transport disruption,” it said.

“Remain vigilant and remember it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

An earlier warning was in effect last night into this morning.