Pod of dolphins in Uyeasound

A pod of dolphins has been spotted off the coast of Unst.

Steven Spence shared footage of the creatures leaping through the waves in Uyeasound.

He took the footage earlier today (Wednesday).

Mr Spence believes them to be bottlenose dolphins, which are less common than other species, such as Risso’s which are frequently seen in the waters around Shetland.

According to the Nature in Scotland website the only confirmed record was of a stranded animal in south Yell in March 2017.

Mr Spence has shared the footage on the Shetland on Camera Facebook page and with The Shetland Times.