News

Lerwick Lifeboat tows stricken yacht to safety

August 21, 2024 0
Lerwick Lifeboat tows stricken yacht to safety

Volunteer lifesavers at the RNLI launched yesterday (Tuesday) to help a yacht in trouble off Mousa.

The Norwegian-registered vessel had left Fair Isle earlier in the day but ran into difficulties when her rudder worked loose, leaving her without steering.

The Lerwick Lifeboat launched just after 6pm, following a request from the coastguard, and reached the stricken 10-metre yacht 30 minutes later.

She was about two nautical miles north-east of Mousa with four adults on board.

The RNLI crew towed the yacht into Lerwick Harboyur, arriving alongside a pontoon in the Albert Dock.at around 8.15pm.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “Our crew were pleased to be able to assist this yacht to the safety of Lerwick Harbour.

Although sea conditions were quite calm, it would have been a long and uncertain night ahead for this yacht’s crew, having lost their steering

.”We’re glad that their boat is now tied up safely in Lerwick where they can carry out repairs.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.