Lerwick Lifeboat tows stricken yacht to safety

Volunteer lifesavers at the RNLI launched yesterday (Tuesday) to help a yacht in trouble off Mousa.

The Norwegian-registered vessel had left Fair Isle earlier in the day but ran into difficulties when her rudder worked loose, leaving her without steering.

The Lerwick Lifeboat launched just after 6pm, following a request from the coastguard, and reached the stricken 10-metre yacht 30 minutes later.

She was about two nautical miles north-east of Mousa with four adults on board.

The RNLI crew towed the yacht into Lerwick Harboyur, arriving alongside a pontoon in the Albert Dock.at around 8.15pm.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “Our crew were pleased to be able to assist this yacht to the safety of Lerwick Harbour.

Although sea conditions were quite calm, it would have been a long and uncertain night ahead for this yacht’s crew, having lost their steering

.”We’re glad that their boat is now tied up safely in Lerwick where they can carry out repairs.”