Flood alert issued as high tide and surge set to combine 

A previous high tide at Mareel. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A flood alert has been issued for Shetland this evening (Wednesday) and into tomorrow morning.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the combination of high tides and surge was likely to lead to coastal flooding.

The peak of the tide will late this evening.

“This could lead some isolated property flooding and transport disruption,” Sepa said.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

People can also register for updates online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.