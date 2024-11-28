Pubs granted permission to stay open longer 

Licensed premises have been granted permission to extend their hours over the festive period.

The SIC’s licensing board agreed at a meeting this morning (Thursday) that pubs and clubs can stay open for longer.

Pubs will remain open until 2am while nightclubs will be able to run until 3am.

Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson was the first to express his support for the extension during the meeting.

“I’m quite happy to grant this extension, I can see no reason why we shouldn’t allow Shetland to enjoy the festive season yet again,” he said.

While Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall supported the extension, she emphasised folk still needed to ensure they drink responsibly.

“I don’t think the extended licensing hours should give people licence to behave in a way other than is appropriate at all times.

“I would be really disappointed if we read in the papers at the start of the year that lots of incidents had occurred in these license hours we’re permitting because people have overindulged.”

She added: “I would urge everyone to enjoy the festive season, but do so in a responsible manner that makes it fun for everyone, including our authorities.”