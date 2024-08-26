Presiding officer visits the isles

Scottish parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone MSP outside of the Lerwick Town Hall on Monday.

Holyrood’s presiding officer has visited the isles as part of anniversary celebrations for the Scottish parliament.

Alison Johnstone MSP came to Lerwick on the second part of a nationwide tour to discuss the impact of devolution to communities.

Mrs Johnstone and four of the Highlands and Islands MSPs were in Lerwick Town Hall today (Monday), alongside community partners for the event.

It was an opportunity to discuss what people would like to see of their Scottish parliament in the future, to look back at its past achievements, and explore ways to get people more involved in the parliament’s work.

The Shetland Community Bike Project and Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) were also involved in the day’s events.

As well as the anniversary of the parliament, Shetland Community Bike Project was also marking its 25th year.

To commemorate both, Mrs Johnstone and Caroline Adamson of the project cut a cake.

Later this afternoon, another session will be held at Islesburgh Community Centre from 3pm to 5pm, with VAS.