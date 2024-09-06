Consultations to be held over the new Brae High School’s design 

The public are being urged to contribute their views to the design of the new Brae High School.

Consultations will be held by Ryder Architecture, with an online option also available for those unable to attend in person – with the web link available from next week.

The first drop-in event will be held on Tuesday 10th September from 3.30pm to 7.30pm in the secondary department of the Brae High School.

This first event will outline early design approaches for the new campus and the wider school site that will be developed further in the coming months to incorporate stakeholder feedback.

A second consultation will be held at the school on Tuesday 26th November from 3.30pm-7.30pm, with more detail on emerging building designs and site layout.