News

Consultations to be held over the new Brae High School’s design 

September 6, 2024 0
Consultations to be held over the new Brae High School’s design 

The public are being urged to contribute their views to the design of the new Brae High School.

Consultations will be held by Ryder Architecture, with an online option also available for those unable to attend in person – with the web link available from next week. 

The first drop-in event will be held on Tuesday 10th September from 3.30pm to 7.30pm in the secondary department of the Brae High School. 

This first event will outline early design approaches for the new campus and the wider school site that will be developed further in the coming months to incorporate stakeholder feedback.

A second consultation will be held at the school on Tuesday 26th November from 3.30pm-7.30pm, with more detail on emerging building designs and site layout.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.