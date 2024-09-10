Demolition proposed for 46-year-old ‘temporary’ classrooms

Dunrossness Primary School. Photo: Google.

Temporary classrooms have been earmarked for demolition – 46 years after they were first built.

The SIC’s policy and resources committee will be asked on Monday to approve the demolition of the four temporary classrooms at Dunrossness Primary School.

A report to the council said the classrooms were built in 1978 – but their concrete substructure was now “failing”.

The problem emerged recently when a contractor uncovered holes in the concrete.

Two of the temporary classrooms have already been vacated and the rest of the school has been rearranged to accommodate the activities which took place there.

Councillors are being advised to approve demolition of the temporary huts, costing around £50,000, as well as alterations to the rest of the school costing £100,000.

There is no budget for the work in the current financial year.