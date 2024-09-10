News

Demolition proposed for 46-year-old ‘temporary’ classrooms

September 10, 2024 0
Demolition proposed for 46-year-old ‘temporary’ classrooms
Dunrossness Primary School. Photo: Google.

Temporary classrooms have been earmarked for demolition – 46 years after they were first built.

The SIC’s policy and resources committee will be asked on Monday to approve the demolition of the four temporary classrooms at Dunrossness Primary School.

A report to the council said the classrooms were built in 1978 – but their concrete substructure was now “failing”.

The problem emerged recently when a contractor uncovered holes in the concrete.

Two of the temporary classrooms have already been vacated and the rest of the school has been rearranged to accommodate the activities which took place there.

Councillors are being advised to approve demolition of the temporary huts, costing around £50,000, as well as alterations to the rest of the school costing £100,000.

There is no budget for the work in the current financial year.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.