SIC roads team attend Weisdale landslide 

Chloe Irvine September 10, 2024 0
Landslide at Weisdale. Photo: SIC 

Efforts are underway to “clear material” from a Weisdale road following a landslide. 

The SIC confirmed its road team are currently on the scene to make the road “safe” again for vehicles.

“We’re aware of a landslide affecting the road at Weisdale – we have a team from roads attending with machinery to clear material from the carriageway, with traffic lights and signs in place until the road is cleared, inspected and safe for traffic again,” the council said in a statement. 

Eyewitnesses said the landslide is still “rumbling” with the potential to spread even further. 

More to follow. 

