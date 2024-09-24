Fifteenth Wool Week set to begin

This year’s Shetland Wool Week hat, the Islesburgh Toorie. Photo: Shetland Amenity Trust.

The countdown to Shetland Amenity Trust’s annual Shetland Wool Week festival has begun.

Wool Week kicks off on Saturday 29th September, which is now in its 15th year.

The festival has grown to become one of Shetland’s largest annual events, attracting visitors from around the world who gather to celebrate Shetland wool, heritage, and craftsmanship through a rich programme of workshops, tours, classes, and cultural events.

Amenity Trust chief executive Hazel Sutherland said the great growth of the event was a “reflection of the community energy and commitment,” to the event.

“This year we are honoured to have the Doull family as SWW patrons and we are looking forward to celebrating their dedication to the Flock Book and commitment to high-quality wool,” Ms Sutherland said.

“A special film, produced by Liz Musser and JJ Jamieson will be premiered at a live-streamed event on Monday evening.

“The family will also host a lively ‘Sheep House Social’ at their Islesburgh Farm, featuring traditional Shetland music, food, fleeces and lots of fun.”

She added that the event curator Donna Smith, had pulled together an extensive and diverse programme for this year’s festival.

Visitors and locals can look forward to classes led by both local and visiting tutors in Fair Isle knitting, lace, spinning, weaving, dyeing, and machine knitting.

Alongside the traditional favourites, organisers have introduced new classes such as crochet, tapestry, knitwear repair, felted wool, tablet weaving, and hat anatomy.

The Shetland Wool Week Hub, located in the Shetland Museum, will serve as the central gathering point for attendees, where they can purchase the highly anticipated Shetland Wool Week Annual.

Tickets are still available for a number of classes and events and there are plenty of drop-in sessions, talks and exhibitions open to all. Visit the Shetland Wool Week Box Office to find out more.