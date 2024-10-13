Heritage Celebration Day to be held

The Shetland Museum and Archives.

A Heritage Celebration Day is taking place next weekend.

The a one-day event organised by Shetland Amenity Trust and Shetland Heritage Association is aimed at celebrating Shetland’s rich heritage.

The free event will take place on Saturday at the Shetland Museum and Archives from 10.00am to 2.30pm.

The Heritage Celebration will bring together heritage groups, dedicated volunteers, and community members “for a day of inspiration, information and networking”.

Whether you’re an enthusiast of local history, an aspiring heritage volunteer, or someone who wants to learn more about Shetland’s unique projects, the organiser say this event is designed to inspire and inform.

The day forms part of the Museums Galleries Scotland funded Heritage Connections project and will highlight project activities and showcase a range of heritage initiatives and opportunities from across the isles.

The main focus of the Heritage Connections project has been to identify what is needed of a Shetland Heritage network and our work towards this will be presented at the event.

Then, following a series of short presentations, participants are invited to enjoy a networking lunch where they can connect directly with representatives from local heritage groups and agencies.

These include Bressay History Group, Cunningsburgh History Group, Shetland Family History Society, Shetland Heritage Association, Shetland Museum & Archives, Tingwall Agricultural Museum & Heritage Centre, South Mainland History Group, Voluntary Action Shetland, Whalsay History Group, Wild Skies Shetland and the Whalers Memory Bank.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging talks, including from popular local songwriter Elsbeth Stewart, who draws inspiration from Shetland’s history; Shirley Mills, who will share insights from her oral history project on Shetland fiddle music; and Marina Irvine who has researched Valda Grieve, wife of Scotland’s most significant and controversial poets, Hugh MacDiarmid.

Additionally, films by Shetland Arts Homemade dialect winners will be shown, and Voluntary Action Shetland will share guidance on how volunteers can get involved locally and what support is available.

Eileen Brooke-Freeman, joint organiser from Shetland Amenity Trust, said: “Over the past year we have worked closely with heritage volunteers to deliver tailored training and determine what support they require.

“The Heritage Celebration is a chance to celebrate these volunteers’ contributions and share the wealth of activity happening across Shetland’s heritage groups. It is a day for connecting, learning and inspiring one another.”

Pat Christie, chairwoman of Shetland Heritage Association said: “This has been an exciting project for those of us who volunteer in Shetland’s heritage community.

“We have enjoyed getting out to meet and chat with other like-minded heritage enthusiasts and have taken away much insight and learning from that.

“As we reach the end of the Heritage Connections project, the Heritage Celebration Day will not only help highlight all the excellent work that is carried out by heritage volunteers across Shetland but will help us all build on our role as the Shetland Heritage network.”

Supported by Museums Galleries Scotland Forums Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, this event is free and open to all. Lunch and refreshments are provided, but booking is essential through the Shetland Amenity Trust Box Office.