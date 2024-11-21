Museum cafe closes

The Shetland Museum and Archives.

The museum cafe is closing due to staff shortages, Shetland Amenity Trust has announced.

Hay’s Dock by the Dowry – operated by Beervana Ltd – is shutting its doors after finding it impossible to secure necessary workers.

It comes two-and-a-half years after an arrangement between the trust and Beervana was launched.

The trust says a mutual end of tenancy has now been reached between both parties.

The partnership had a shared vision of offering visitors both a casual daytime option and a formal evening experience.

However, recent challenges within the hospitality sector have changed the landscape considerably, with Beervana making the difficult decision to cease operations at the Hay’s Dock location.

Stuart Fox from The Dowry said: “While we’re disappointed to close the Hay’s Dock café and restaurant due to ongoing staffing issues, this decision allows us to focus on exciting plans we have to improve our offering at The Dowry, and we look forward to continuing to welcome our customers on ‘da street’.

“We have really enjoyed our time at Hay’s Dock, and would like to thank everyone at Shetland Amenity Trust for giving us the opportunity to run the venue over the past two and half years.”

Shetland Amenity Trust said in a statement: “We are saddened that the arrangement with Beervana has come to an end but fully understand the reasons behind the decision.

“We will take some time to explore options for the space to ensure that visitors to Shetland Museum and Archives can enjoy some light refreshments.

“Meanwhile we wish Stuart and the team at The Dowry every future success.”