November 1, 2024 0
POLL: Will you be tuning in for Shetland series nine? 
DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen, and DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, played by Alison O'Donnell. Photo: ITV Studios/Jamie Simpson.

Shetland is set to return to our screens next week for its ninth series.

The popular murder mystery will see detectives team up for another “labyrinthine investigation”.

Much has changed since the show”s first outing more than a decade ago.

DI Jimmy Perez has been replaced by DI Ruth Calder, new directors and writers have taken over and the stories no longer follow the novels of Ann Cleeves.

For some, the changes have injected fresh life into the format, but other fans are less keen on the new look.

What about you? Will you be tuning in for series nine?  Take part in our poll to let us know.

