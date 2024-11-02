News

Island Larder impresses judges with ‘stand out performance’ to win food award

November 2, 2024 0
Nicola and Magnus Johnston. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Island Larder has been recognised for its “passion and commitment” at the Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards.

The Shetland business picked up the judges award at last night’s (Friday) ceremony at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

Owned by Magnus and Nicola Johnston, the  culinary company has established a reputation for its popular products including Puffin Poo, Shetland Fudge and Gourmet Marshmallow.

It was short-listed for best marketing  and the primary producer awards.

Employee Paige Kennedy was also up for young ambassador of the year again.

While Island Larder missed out on these titles, its”standout performance”  saw it win the judges award in recognition of its “dedication to quality, sustainability, and community engagement”. 

Chair of the judging panel, Laura Robertson from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “Huge congratulations to all the winners and finalists.

“It is fantastic to see the passion and commitment each and every one of you puts into this sector and we hope this recognition will help your businesses continue to grow and flourish.”

Sound Butchers was also short-listed for independent retailer of the years and No. 88 was in the running for restaurant of the year. 

