County War Memorial to be lit up

Shetland Times November 7, 2024 0
In January 2024, a rededication event took place to mark the centenary of the unveiling of the County War Memorial. Photo: SIC

The County War Memorial will be lit up as part of Remembrance Day commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of its unveiling.

Floodlights will be used to mark the centenary of the Hillhead statue, which has been in place since January 1924.

The losses from the four years of hostilities during the First World War greatly affected many communities across Shetland.

The memorial lists the names of 624 men who never returned home after peace was declared in November 1918.  And the side panels carry a further 359 names of those who died in the Second World War.

Since the unveiling, the memorial has been the principal location for local acts of remembrance, honouring those who have died in conflict.

The public are invited to attend the parade of remembrance and wreath laying at the County War Memorial, from 10.40am on Sunday, 10th November.

