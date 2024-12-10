News

Urafirth Primary School gets good review

December 10, 2024 0
Urafirth Primary School. 

Urafirth Primary School received a good rating in all areas of its inspection.

Learning, teaching and assessment, securing children’s progress, raising attainment and achievement and learning, teaching and assessment were all graded as ‘good’ for Urafirth Primary School.

The report stated all staff and children at the school offered a “very warm welcome” to visitors.

Children felt “proud” of their school and the community share their learning “confidently” with those visiting.

All children were described as behaving “very well” and staff had “nurturing” relationships with them.

Pupils benefitted from the “well-planned” outdoor learning activities which helped to “motivate” them -  as a result the children were highly engaged in their learning.

