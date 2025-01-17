Government “seriously considered” pause on new salmon farms

Scottish Sea Farm's Slocka pen in Ronas Voe. Photo: Craig Steven.

Scotland’s salmon farming industry is working too slowly to fix its sustainability issues, according to a government report published this morning (Friday).

Prepared by the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee, the 84-page report details issues with fish mortality, welfare and the impact of farms on the surrounding environment.

These problems were so alarming the committee “seriously considered” calling for a moratorium on all new farms – but ultimately decided not to, over concerns about how a pause might affect local communities.

Shetland produces almost a quarter of all Scotland’s salmon and, despite sustained criticism from environmental groups, is currently trialling a streamlined process to consent more new farms, more quickly around the isles.

Head of Salmon Scotland Tavish Scott said the industry group “engaged constructively with MSPs” and noted that “most of their recommendations are for the Scottish government.”

Environmental charity Wildfish said the report shows “the industry has lost control” and that the failure to call for a moratorium was “hugely disappointing”.

During the report’s preparation, Shetland Islands Council expressed robust support for the industry and its contribution to the isles’ economy.

The SIC declined to comment on the report’s findings.

