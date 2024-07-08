Thousands raised for mental health charity

A charity quiz and race night was held in the British Legion on Saturday night.

A fundraiser in the memory of the late Iain Goodlad has raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity, after its latest event held in Lerwick.

On Saturday, the community came together in the Royal British Legion to take part in a family-friendly quiz and race night.

The event also included a prize football card and raffle, with a DJ providing entertainment afterwards.

Around 25 teams, and over 150 individuals coming from all over Shetland also took part in a quiz, presided over by Dominic Mann.

Organisers said they were blown away by the response from businesses, with loads of donations made towards the raffle.

The prizes included two tickets for the inaugural Rising North music festival – generously donated by LEF Facilities – while other donations given by Loganair, NorthLink, Fjarå Café Bar, Baroc, Sound Butchers, The Dowry, LHD among others.

The final total raised was an impressive £3,636.94 which is to be donated to Mind Your Head.