News

Thousands raised for mental health charity

Shetland Times July 8, 2024 0
Thousands raised for mental health charity
A charity quiz and race night was held in the British Legion on Saturday night.

A fundraiser in the memory of the late Iain Goodlad has raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity, after its latest event held in Lerwick. 

On Saturday, the community came together in the Royal British Legion to take part in a family-friendly quiz and race night. 

The event also included a prize football card and raffle, with a DJ providing entertainment afterwards. 

Around 25 teams, and over 150 individuals coming from all over Shetland also took part in a quiz, presided over by Dominic Mann. 

Organisers said they were blown away by the response from businesses, with loads of donations made towards the raffle. 

The prizes included two tickets for the inaugural Rising North music festival – generously donated by LEF Facilities – while other donations given by Loganair, NorthLink, Fjarå Café Bar, Baroc, Sound Butchers, The Dowry, LHD among others.

The final total raised was an impressive £3,636.94 which is to be donated to Mind Your Head.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.