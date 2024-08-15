News

Appeal for missing 44-year-old

August 15, 2024 0
Lerwick Police Station.

Police are appealing for help to trace a 44-year-old man missing in Shetland.

Stuart Duncan was last seen in the Bruce Crescent area of Lerwick at around 2.40am this morning (Thursday).

Mr Duncan is described as around 5ft 8″ tall, with short black hair and facial hair.

Constable Cameron Barron said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“We would urge members of the public to please keep a look out for him and report any potential sightings to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1262 of 15th August.

Stuart Duncan.
