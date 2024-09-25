Bluemull Sound down to a single vessel tomorrow amid ‘extensive’ ferry repairs 

The inter-isles ferry Geira. Photo: Ian Leask.

The SIC has announced the Bluemull Sound service will be down to a single vessel tomorrow (Thursday).

Repairs to the Geira turned out to be “more extensive than initially anticipated”.

As a result, the service will have a single vessel tomorrow running to the Saturday timetable with all bookings suspended.

Normal service is expected to resume tomorrow at 5.35pm and the SIC stressed engineers are “continuing to work on getting the issues resolved”.