News

South Mainland petrol station closing

Shetland Times September 25, 2024 0
South Mainland petrol station closing
Dunrossness filling station will close this evening. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The Dunrossness filling station will close for the final time later today (Wednesday) due to “rising overheads”.

It will close at 6pm before being put up for sale in the near future.

Signs were pinned to pumps at the site explaining the “difficult decision,” taken by owner Graham Henderson.

“This decision has been reached due to rising overheads and my personal need to reduce business interests and workload for health reasons,” the sign said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers over the past years. Your support has been invaluable.”

The only petrol station left in the South Mainland which motorists can use is the one at the Bolts Car Hire near Sumburgh Airport.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.