South Mainland petrol station closing

Dunrossness filling station will close this evening. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The Dunrossness filling station will close for the final time later today (Wednesday) due to “rising overheads”.

It will close at 6pm before being put up for sale in the near future.

Signs were pinned to pumps at the site explaining the “difficult decision,” taken by owner Graham Henderson.

“This decision has been reached due to rising overheads and my personal need to reduce business interests and workload for health reasons,” the sign said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers over the past years. Your support has been invaluable.”

The only petrol station left in the South Mainland which motorists can use is the one at the Bolts Car Hire near Sumburgh Airport.