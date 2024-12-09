Wreckage confirmed as missing aircraft

Police Scotland.

The wreckage of an aircraft recovered by a fishing boat northeast of Shetland was today (Monday) confirmed as a German plane which was reported missing over the North Sea last year.

The wreckage containing human remains was brought ashore to Lerwick Harbour by the Peterhead-registered Benarkle II on Sunday.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed it was that of a German-registered Cessna 172, which went missing over the North Sea in September 2023.

It added in a statement: “The loss of the aircraft was initially investigated by the Bundesstelle für Flugunfalluntersuchung of Germany. The AAIB is supporting Police Scotland and working with the BFU to assist their safety investigation.”

The trawler Benarkle II made the discovery on Friday, and was met by police teams as she arrived at the Greenhead Base on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a small aircraft having been recovered from the water in the North Sea, north-east of Lerwick, around 2.20pm on Friday..

“The aircraft was brought to shore on Sunday and human remains were found within. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Last October a search operation was launched between Norway and Shetland after a light aircraft lost contact over the North Sea.

The plane had taken off from Germany with one person on board.

The aircraft was believed to have been in the UK search and rescue region. A fixed-wing aircraft was sent to investigate the North Sea area between Shetland and Norway.

HM Coastguard said at the time there was no sign of the plane and the search was stood down.