NorthLink cancels Saturday sailings 

NorthLink’s Saturday evening sailings have been cancelled due to “adverse weather”.

Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 5pm.

However, due to the weather, the call into Lerwick will not go ahead and the ferry will only arrive in Kirkwall.

Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 7pm, but this sailing has also been called as a result of the forecast.

Freight services have also been called for Saturday – Helliar was scheduled to depart Aberdeen for Lerwick at 6pm and Hildasay was scheduled to depart Lerwick for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5pm but both sailings will no longer go ahead.

The ferry operator warned both NorthLink sailings on Sunday could be delayed, though are not expected to be cancelled, while freight vessel services are under review.