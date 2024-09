Photo: Imee Millham.

Fantastic images of the Northern Lights over the isles were taken at the weekend.

Mirrie Dancers caught they eye of many over the last few days with many taking to social media or sending The Shetland Times the stunning photographs they have taken.

Here are some of the ones shared with us since Thursday.

This picture was taken in Levenwick on Thursday. Photo: Josh Mathieson Another taken on Thursday over Sandsayre. Photo: Richard Ashbee. This was ‘the best aurora’ this photgrapher had ever seen since she moved to Sandwick. Photo: Imee Millham.

If you have pictures of the Northern Lights you would like to share, send them to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk.