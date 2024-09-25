News Sport

Fund boost Lerwick 3G pitch hopes

Shetland Times September 25, 2024 0
Fund boost Lerwick 3G pitch hopes
An artificial surface is planned for the Clickimin site in Lerwick.

Plans to build an artificial sports pitch in Lerwick were boosted by £150,000.

Communities across Scotland were handed £1.2 million from the sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund to develop their facilities or create a new home for sport and physical activity.

Last year councillors agreed to progress with plans for a 3G pitch for year-round use for football or rugby teams.

A full council meeting last year heard the project could cost around £1.2 million.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.