Fund boost Lerwick 3G pitch hopes

An artificial surface is planned for the Clickimin site in Lerwick.

Plans to build an artificial sports pitch in Lerwick were boosted by £150,000.

Communities across Scotland were handed £1.2 million from the sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund to develop their facilities or create a new home for sport and physical activity.

Last year councillors agreed to progress with plans for a 3G pitch for year-round use for football or rugby teams.

A full council meeting last year heard the project could cost around £1.2 million.