Security cameras hoped to tackle vandalism and break-ins at former Anderson High School

The Anderson Educational Institute, pictured while it was still in use.

The SIC is looking to increase security at the Knab to deter vandals from damaging the listed buildings at the former Anderson High School.

According to a new planning application, there have been “numerous issues” with vandalism and break-ins, resulting in damage to the “fabric, fixtures and fittings” of the listed buildings.

The council wants to install six CCTV cameras to deter future vandalism at the Anderson Educational Institute.

Many of the former school buildings have been demolished as part of the masterplan proposals to transform the site into a mixture of housing and community spaces.

The Anderson Educational Institute is one of several listed buildings, which are being retained as part of the plans.

It was the original school building, which was founded by Arthur Anderson and officially opened in 1862.

Under the masterplan, the building is expected to become a “hub for innovation and inspiration”.

Plans include studio and fabrication facilities for artists and makers, a space for a gallery, performance, meetings and projects, a photographic darkroom, paint recycling facility, a tool library and administrative offices.