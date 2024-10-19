Advice given for use of fireworks

Shetland Islands Council has issued firework safety advice ahead of bonfire night on 5th November.

The SIC is urging people looking to celebrate the evening to buy wisely, by sourcing only from licensed retailers, whether in store or online.

It has advised people to avoid unkown retailers on social media sites.

It is illegal for anyone under 18 to buy, or be provided with, fireworks – other than sparklers or “indoor fireworks”.

The law now allows fireworks to be sold only between 7am and 6pm.

Consumers are also being urged to keep to the permitted times, and avoid setting off fireworks before 6pm on 5th November.

A curfew is in place prohibiting the use of fireworks after midnight on bonfire night, 1am on Diwali, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year, and 11pm throughout the rest of the year.

The council is also urging people to be considerate and let their neighbours know in advance if they are planning to use fireworks.

Head of trading standards David Marsh also called on people to follow instructions and keep a safe distance.

“If you’re planning to set off any fireworks this year, we want you to enjoy them safely and responsibly. Following the firework code will help reduce the risk of accidents and injuries and keep you and others safe,” he said.

Fire Scotland has firework and bonfire safety guidance at www.firescotland.gov.uk/outdoors/fireworks-and-bonfires/