News

Loganair appoints former warfare officer and ‘rising star’ of aviation in senior role

August 7, 2024 0
Loganair appoints former warfare officer and ‘rising star’ of aviation in senior role
Natalie Bush has been appointed as Loganair's chief operating officer.

Loganair has appointed a “rising star” of the aviation sector in a top role.

Former Royal Navy warfare officer Natalie Bush will begin as chief operating officer for the airline in December.

Ms Bush has flown as a pilot with Flybe and is currently UK director and accountable manager for Tui Airways.

Her career has also included senior roles with the Special Aviation Services, now Gama Aviation, delivering helicopter maintenance services to the UK air ambulance sector.

Ms Bush’s responsibilities at Loganair will include leadership of all operational and service delivery areas including the pilot, cabin crew and airport workforce groups.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah has welcomed the appointment.

“We are extremely happy to have been able to attract one of the most talented rising stars of the aviation sector, whose career is going from strength to strength, to the UK’s largest regional airline.

“Natalie makes a huge impact wherever she goes, and she thoroughly deserves this hugely important and exciting leadership opportunity at Loganair.

“We are looking forward to her arrival later this year.”

Ms Bush will also be responsible for ground handling, safety, security, and compliance, as well as for the network operations teams.

She will lead industrial relations across the front-line areas.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.