Loganair appoints former warfare officer and ‘rising star’ of aviation in senior role

Natalie Bush has been appointed as Loganair's chief operating officer.

Loganair has appointed a “rising star” of the aviation sector in a top role.

Former Royal Navy warfare officer Natalie Bush will begin as chief operating officer for the airline in December.

Ms Bush has flown as a pilot with Flybe and is currently UK director and accountable manager for Tui Airways.

Her career has also included senior roles with the Special Aviation Services, now Gama Aviation, delivering helicopter maintenance services to the UK air ambulance sector.

Ms Bush’s responsibilities at Loganair will include leadership of all operational and service delivery areas including the pilot, cabin crew and airport workforce groups.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah has welcomed the appointment.

“We are extremely happy to have been able to attract one of the most talented rising stars of the aviation sector, whose career is going from strength to strength, to the UK’s largest regional airline.

“Natalie makes a huge impact wherever she goes, and she thoroughly deserves this hugely important and exciting leadership opportunity at Loganair.

“We are looking forward to her arrival later this year.”

Ms Bush will also be responsible for ground handling, safety, security, and compliance, as well as for the network operations teams.

She will lead industrial relations across the front-line areas.