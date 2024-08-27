Stars of Still Game and Balamory take trip on Dagalien 

Greg Hemphill, Julie Wilson Nimmo, with Dagalein master Daniel Clark and mate Josh Nicolson. Photo: SIC

Ferry crews welcomed “Scottish TV royalty” on board the Dagalien today (Tuesday).

Greg Hemphill, who played Victor in Still Game, and his wife who Julie Wilson Nimmo, who was Miss Hoolie in Balamory, took a trip across Yell Sound this morning.

The couple are in Shetland to film Jules’ and Greg’s Wild Swim – The Islands Adventure, which is due to air next year.

The SIC’s ferry services team said it was “lovely” to meet them and wished them well for the rest of their visit.